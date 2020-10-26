Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT looks to education and telecoms for growth The technology company opted to hold on to its final dividend as Covid-19 batters the SA economy BL PREMIUM

Technology group Adapt IT, which provides software, is seeing growth opportunities in the education and telecoms sectors.

The group said there has been a demand for its software from higher education institutions that are implementing online programmes, while the telecommunications division benefited from more people connecting to the internet during the Covid-19 lockdown.