Adapt IT looks to education and telecoms for growth
The technology company opted to hold on to its final dividend as Covid-19 batters the SA economy
26 October 2020 - 19:01
Technology group Adapt IT, which provides software, is seeing growth opportunities in the education and telecoms sectors.
The group said there has been a demand for its software from higher education institutions that are implementing online programmes, while the telecommunications division benefited from more people connecting to the internet during the Covid-19 lockdown.
