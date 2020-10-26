Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Adapt IT holds on to dividend as Covid-19 pummels economy

Group expects a bump from education and telecoms sectors as pandemic boosts demand for online learning and services related to working from home

26 October 2020 - 10:35 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Technology group Adapt IT, which provides software to many different industries, has opted to hold on to its final dividend as Covid-19 batters the SA economy, particularly manufacturing and tourism.

The group expects a bump from the education and telecoms sectors as the pandemic boosts demand for online learning and services related to working from home, but says it also wants to be conservative with its cash.

The Johannesburg-based company, which provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors, said on Monday that the pandemic had a mixed effect on demand during its year to end-June.

Revenue fell 3% to R1.48bn to end-June, before accounting changes that brought leases on to the balance sheet, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) — a measure of operating profit — grew 9% to R250m. This was also before accounting changes.

Four of the group’s six operating divisions grew ebitda, with the hospitality and manufacturing divisions hit by poor trading conditions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adapt IT’s education division, which contributes about 16% in group revenue, posted an 8% rise in revenue. Earnings in its communications business, which contributed 21% of group revenue, jump by a third.

Manufacturing, contributing 17% in group revenue, posted an 18% decline in revenue, amid project delays and a decline in demand.

After accounting changes, group profit fell 5.6% to R70.9m, while net debt fell 24% to R337m.

The group opted to suspend dividend payments in favour of holding on to cash. It had deferred its final dividend payment for its 2019 year, ultimately opting not to pay this amid a review of its was finances.

In morning trade on Monday, Adapt IT’s share was up 6.55% to R2.93, having fallen 20.71% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Companies in Africa and Middle East are not delivering an effortless customer experience, says Dimension Data study

SPONSORED | Only 9% of organisations say customers rate brand experiences as fully satisfactory
Companies
6 months ago

Possible smartphone shortage due to Covid-19, says report

International Data Corporation’s most conservative scenario forecasts shipment growth across the MEA region in 2020 to be a 0.4% contraction
Companies
7 months ago

Adapt IT’s debt-busting strategy helps value jump 14%

The company also announced it would not have a rights issue
Companies
7 months ago

Tech invasion continues to chew into traders’ jobs — and their bonuses

Survivors will have to unlearn how they have always operated, says UBS’s Chris Purves
Companies
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FNB estimates 2-million did not get paid in April
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Massmart loses more than R1bn in liquor sales ban
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Retailers urged to tweak sales promotion culture ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Fall in UK workwear demand hits TFG income ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Succession issues loom at Samsung after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Adapt IT’s profit slides as weak SA economy takes its toll

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Adapt IT's growing cash pile a boon as share drops

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

LISTEN | Adapt IT taking lessons from rivals on keeping state tenders clean

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.