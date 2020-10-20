Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C sheds subscribers in favour of better returns

20 October 2020 - 12:31 Mudiwa Gavaza
Cell C. Picture: Alaister Russell

Cell C has shed a third of its customers as it continues to move away from unprofitable subscribers in an effort to improve overall returns.

The mobile operator said that in line with its strategy to “rationalise its subscriber base while retaining profitable customers” its prepaid subscriber base declined by 34.6% over a 12-month period.

This translated to a 9.9% decrease in prepaid revenue in the six months to June, while gross margin grew by 11.5% and prepaid average revenue per user increased by 26.9%. Compared to the first six months of 2019 when Cell C had about 16.3-million subscribers that number has fallen to 11.7-million. 

Overall revenue for the period decreased to R6.9bn, compared to the previous comparable period's R7.4bn.

Cell C said more than 89% of its revenue comes from service revenue which was 6% lower at R6.5bn, while hybrid and fibre-to-the-home services saw an increase in sales of 16.7% and 11.1% respectively.  

Net loss after tax was at R7.5bn compared to a loss of R875m previously, mainly as a result of one-off costs and adjustments. The loss includes impairments to the value of R5bn. The company said network and right-of-use assets were impaired due to its recent MTN network arrangement.

Normalised earnings improved by 64% to R1.8bn. Improved earnings were delivered against the backdrop of the depressed local retail environment, a decline in consumers’ disposable income and the national Covid-19 lockdown which resulted in reduced trading days.

Over the years Cell C has struggled to pay off its debt, which now stands at R9.7bn, and has necessitated recapitalisation of the business.

“We remain focused on restructuring the balance sheet and optimising the business for long-term competitiveness. We have a legacy debt challenge in our balance sheet, rather than an income statement one which will be addressed with the recapitalisation,” said CFO Zaf Mahomed.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

