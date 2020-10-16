News Leader
WATCH: Is the Vodacom-Rain deal a merger?
Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about the spectrum agreement between Vodacom and Rain
16 October 2020 - 08:39
Vodacom and Rain’s spectrum agreement has been under the spotlight again this week.
This time around, Telkom has approached the Competition Tribunal claiming that the agreement should be deemed a merger and should be subjected to scrutiny by the competition authorities.
Business Day TV discussed the deal with Preshendran Odayar from Nedbank CIB.
