WATCH: Is the Vodacom-Rain deal a merger?

Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about the spectrum agreement between Vodacom and Rain

16 October 2020 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Vodacom and Rain’s spectrum agreement has been under the spotlight again this week.

This time around, Telkom has approached the Competition Tribunal claiming that the agreement should be deemed a merger and should be subjected to scrutiny by the competition authorities.

Business Day TV discussed the deal with Preshendran Odayar from Nedbank CIB.

Telkom seeks to reverse Vodacom-Rain deal

Rain has a lease agreement for using Vodacom’s network towers, while Vodacom has a roaming agreement to use Rain’s 4G network
