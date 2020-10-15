BCX to cut jobs due to Covid-19 pressure

Telkom subsidiary BCX, which provides technology hardware and software services, will cut jobs as part of a restructuring of its business to cope with the effects of Covid-19, which have resulted in some clients defaulting on payments.

On Thursday, BCX announced its intention to implement a new operating model following its analysis into “the impact of changes within the ICT landscape, the rapidly evolving customer demands and the drastic downturn of industries key to its business, brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

As a result of the lockdown and an economy expected to contract 8% in 2020, BCX said its clients had been unable to meet financial responsibilities. An increase in the number of requests for alternative payment options, and a general reduction in IT spend and reprioritising of business requirements, have been some of the challenges.

“This created further pressure on BCX margins and on our ability to generate revenue,” the company said.

Millions of jobs have been lost since the Covid-19 pandemic as some businesses were unable to trade during the lockdown period.

In a statement, BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi said the implementation of the new business model would entail structural changes to the business.

“Due to the implementation of the new operating model as a result of changing market conditions, structural changes were inevitable. BCX served the section 189 notice to unions and the CCMA in accordance with the Labour Relations Act, this morning.”

BCX has not said how many jobs would be affected by the process, how much that would be likely to cost the company, and which business units would be affected. A timeline for the process has also not been given.

Bogoshi said customer expectations were rapidly changing prior to the pandemic; however, “the financial constraints experienced as a result of the lockdown became evident”.

Before reaching a decision to retrench employees, BCX said it tried implementing cost-cutting measures, a reduction in discretionary spend, measures to increase business efficiencies, and reducing business complexity, which seem not to have worked.

BCX follows the trend of its parent company, Telkom, where 2,200 people have so far left the company in 2020 through its own retrenchment process.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za