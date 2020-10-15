Companies / Telecoms & Technology BCX to cut its workforce by 5% The Telkom subsidiary will shed about 280 jobs after taking a hit from Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Telkom subsidiary BCX, which provides technology hardware and software services, is looking to cut about 5% of its workforce as part of a restructuring of its business to cope with the effects of Covid-19, which resulted in some clients defaulting on payments.

On Thursday, BCX announced its intention to implement a new operating model following its analysis into “the impact of changes within the ICT landscape, the rapidly evolving customer demands and the drastic downturn of industries key to its business, brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic”.