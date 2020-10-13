Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN withdraws supreme court case against Ghana regulator

Ghana's National Communications Authority had planned to classify MTN as too big for the market

13 October 2020 - 19:13 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

MTN Ghana has withdrawn a case against that country's telecoms regulator, which had sought to declare the mobile operator as being too big in the market.

MTN CEO Ralph Mupita told Business Day he  is “encouraged by the constructive engagements between our executives in Ghana, the NCA (National Communications Authority), ministry of communications and other government stakeholders”.

“We will update the market accordingly [about developments],” said Mupita.

MTN on Tuesday said it had withdrawn an application filed at Ghana's supreme court on September 4 after progress made on the  settlement discussions.

In June, the NCA said it wanted to ensure a level playing field for all network operators in that country. At the time, the regulator declared its intention to classify MTN as a dominant or significant market power.

MTN’s data subscriptions in the first quarter averaged 67% of the market in the months from January to March, outstripping competitors Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Glo, according to data from the regulator. The trend was similar in mobile voice, with MTN accounting for about 56% of the market in the first quarter.

In September, the NCA said it would implement a raft of measures including better connection rates for smaller operators, opening up MTN's network to roaming by other players and the setting of floor and ceiling pricing for mobile services such as voice, data and mobile money.

MTN has had run-ins with authorities and governments in a number of African countries. This move may be an attempt by Mupita and his team to strike a more conciliatory tone with regulators.

“It is our expectation that this action will pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement,” said the group.

Ghana is MTN's fourth-largest market after Nigeria, SA and Iran.

MTN Ghana grew after-tax profit by half in its year to end-June, reporting strong growth in data demand and digital revenue, amid increasing smartphone use and new gaming offerings.

Profit after tax rose 52.3% to 689.5m cedi (R2bn), with data revenue up by a fifth, and digital service revenue by more than a quarter.

Active digital subscribers grew 44.5% to 2.2-million.

MTN's move to withdraw its case comes at a time when competitor Vodacom is fighting its own legal battle in Lesotho, which saw that country's regulator attempt to revoke its licence. The high court in Lesotho has since blocked the Lesotho Communications Authority's decision, giving Vodacom a reprieve for the time being.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Vodacom scrambles for Lesotho licence

Network operator prepares an urgent application  after the regulator revokes permit of country’s biggest mobile phone operator
Companies
5 days ago

Spectrum auction aims to cut the cost of data

The spectrum is critical for the rollout of 4G and 5G internet services
Business
1 week ago

MTN’s opaque policies and role in internet shutdowns trigger alarm bells

Leadership change is a chance to improve commitment to protecting customers’ digital rights
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chickens coming home to roost for Sasol?
Companies / Industrials
2.
Balwin’s bullish boss says builder can be worth ...
Companies / Property
3.
Woolworths banks on ex Marks & Spencer exec ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ascendis appoints Adcorp executive as CFO
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Old Mutual Property turns to small businesses to ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Telkom has another go at streaming

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom scrambles for Lesotho licence

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesotho high court blocks move to revoke Vodacom licence

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Icasa and the plan to issue spectrum ITAs

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.