Lesotho high court blocks move to revoke Vodacom licence
Company says it remains business as usual for customers in the country
11 October 2020 - 16:37
The high court of Lesotho has temporarily blocked the country's telecommunications regulator from taking away Vodacom’s operating licence.
Last week Vodacom said it was preparing an urgent application as the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) revoked its permit.
