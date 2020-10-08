Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom to apply for urgent interdict after Lesotho revokes its operating licence Regulator withdraws permit of country’s biggest mobile phone operator for missing deadline to pay part of a R134m fine BL PREMIUM

Maseru — Vodacom has been caught up in a row with Lesotho’s regulators over alleged weak corporate governance at its subsidiary in the mountain kingdom.

Lesotho’s telecom regulator revoked the operating licence of Vodacom's 80%-owned unit on Thursday, citing failure to pay a portion of a R134m fine for what it termed conflict of interest relating to the company's external auditors.