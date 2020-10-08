Vodacom to apply for urgent interdict after Lesotho revokes its operating licence
Regulator withdraws permit of country’s biggest mobile phone operator for missing deadline to pay part of a R134m fine
08 October 2020 - 19:26
Maseru — Vodacom has been caught up in a row with Lesotho’s regulators over alleged weak corporate governance at its subsidiary in the mountain kingdom.
Lesotho’s telecom regulator revoked the operating licence of Vodacom's 80%-owned unit on Thursday, citing failure to pay a portion of a R134m fine for what it termed conflict of interest relating to the company's external auditors.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now