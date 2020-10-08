Ellies switches on to fibre to boost revenue
CEO Shaun Prithivirajh says the group’s turnaround plan is bearing fruit
08 October 2020 - 18:26
Electronics group Ellies, which makes and installs DStv satellite dishes, is seeking new revenue streams in fibre to homes as the demand for home internet increases.
Ellies, which also makes electrical cables and plugs, is in the middle of a turnaround programme that aims to find opportunities for profitable growth and ensure good governance.
