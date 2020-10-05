Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron wins $1.2bn court case against Tshwane BL PREMIUM

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a high court ruling on the loss of a contract worth R1.2bn by the City of Tshwane that had been awarded to technology group Altron.

The matter relates to a dispute between Thobela Telecoms and the City of Tshwane over the city’s allegations that the tender award process was unlawful due to internal processes and procedures not being correctly followed. The project was put on hold by the City of Tshwane pending the outcome of the court case.