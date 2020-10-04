Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus puts focus on education technology investment BL PREMIUM

Technology investment group Prosus, whose business has mainly been focused on food delivery, payments and classifieds, is pinning its hopes on education as a new area of growth, driven by increased online learning due to Covid-19.

Naspers listed subsidiary Prosus, which holds the group’s international investments, on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange in 2019 to reduce its weighting on the JSE and open itself to larger pools of international capital.