WATCH: Icasa and the plan to issue spectrum ITAs

Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about Independent Communications Authority of SA

01 October 2020 - 08:38 Business Day TV
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) says it will publish invitations to apply (ITAs) for the licensing process for the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) and the International Mobile Telephony (IMT) spectrum by no later than Friday.

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar for more on the matter.

Without political buy-in, rebuilding capacity of the state is unlikely

Due to the unpredictability of the occupancy of a political office, leaders tend to resist big medium to long-term changes that have no immediate ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Don’t pop the champagne yet — energy reform is still a hazy plan

The government may have announced progress on independent producers, but capacity is still a problem
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Icasa delays spectrum auction to March 2021

New radio frequency spectrum had been expected to have been allocated in December, but that has now been delayed
Companies
3 weeks ago

MTN’s sale of Middle East business expected to boost 5G rollout in Africa

Mobile operator to sell its operations in Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen
Companies
1 month ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Telkom’s future will be found firmly in 5G

The landline business is dead, but Telkom is walking with its head held high in the cloud
Opinion
2 months ago

