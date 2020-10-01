News Leader
WATCH: Icasa and the plan to issue spectrum ITAs
Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about Independent Communications Authority of SA
01 October 2020 - 08:38
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) says it will publish invitations to apply (ITAs) for the licensing process for the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) and the International Mobile Telephony (IMT) spectrum by no later than Friday.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar for more on the matter.
