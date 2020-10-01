Companies / Telecoms & Technology Rebranding Dimension Data will allow for better growth, CEO says Dimension Data’s effort to simplify its business follows a trend in the industry, which has seen firms such as Altron and EOH consolidate their own businesses BL PREMIUM

As technology firm Dimension Data completes its reorganising and rebranding to operate under one name, CEO Grant Bodley says the company is now much better placed to grow its business and have a more productive relationship with its clients.

In an interview, Bodley said the plan to retire its Britehouse, Internet Solutions and ContinuitySA brands in a move that has resulted in the group operating under one name and reducing duplication between some of its subsidiaries, had been completed in August for the SA market. In some countries, the legacy brands would remain a little longer as the company adheres to local regulations.