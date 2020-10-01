Ellies warns it could close its doors
01 October 2020 - 19:17
Electronics group Ellies has warned that the effects of the Covid-19 national lockdown may threaten its ability to continue trading.
“If the economy and as a result, the performance of Ellies, deteriorate and management is unable to stem the losses incurred in a major subsidiary, these present a material uncertainty to Ellies remaining as a going concern,” the company said.
