Ellies warns it could close its doors

Electronics group Ellies has warned that the effects of the Covid-19 national lockdown may threaten its ability to continue trading.

“If the economy and as a result, the performance of Ellies, deteriorate and management is unable to stem the losses incurred in a major subsidiary, these present a material uncertainty to Ellies remaining as a going concern,” the company said.