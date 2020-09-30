Telemasters unscathed by Covid-19
The group says the shift to cloud-based services and diversification is yielding results
30 September 2020 - 21:17
Technology group Telemasters says Covid-19 has not had a significant impact on its operations and is not expected to affect it in the foreseeable future.
On Wednesday, the firm reported a 6% increase in earnings per share to 2.59c for the year to June, up from 2.48c previously.
