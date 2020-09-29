Putting security at the heart of modern businesses

Living in a digital age opens up opportunities to improve and reimagine how people live, work and learn. But being connected through a proliferation of devices, particularly as remote working continues to grow, also opens up new avenues of attack for cunning cybercriminals.

SA has proven to be particuarly vulnerable to cyberattack: the country had the third highest number of cybercrime victims globally last year, and lost R2.2bn to these attacks. Cyber threats provide a clear material risk to both individuals and businesses, and continues to rise exponentially.

The move to working, transacting and collaborating online will continue, and many organisations have inadequate security measures in place to handle the relentless attempts by attackers. Hackers attack every 39 seconds – the equivalent of 2,244 times a day. These attacks come with a heavy price tag, costing $3.92m per breach on average.

This indicates a need for deeper levels of investment in security, and working with the right partner to protect individuals and the business at all levels: from empowering people within the business, to engaging customers and partners, transforming products and optimising operations, and ultimately protecting data and personal information generated in the workplace.

All of these activities need to have safety, security and trust at their core.

Businesses cannot:

empower employees effectively if you can’t help ensure their safety and maintain their trust;

effectively engage customers if you can’t maintain their trust, safeguard their data and help ensure you use it in appropriate and compliant ways;

transform products if security isn’t built into the way applications are developed at every stage of the life cycle; or

optimise operations if you're not connecting insights, data, and intelligence from one system to another in secure, compliant and responsible ways.

“Protecting our customers and the wider community is a responsibility we take seriously, which is why we take a broad view of security,” says Colin Erasmus, modern workplace business group lead, Microsoft SA.

Cybersecurity and compliance as the backbone of business

“Only by investing in strong cybersecurity and compliance as the backbone of the business can organisations maintain business continuity, meet regulatory needs, earn the trust of their customers, and address cyberthreats. Having the right support and tools in place is key.”

Microsoft is uniquely suited to help provide industry-leading protection against all major security threat vectors, including identity, email, malicious and open IP because of the company’s experience, innovation, and scale.

“We invest $1bn annually in security, and more than 3,500 full-time security professionals use AI tools to analyse more than eight-trillion signals daily and respond to security threats around the world, 24/7, in real time. We infuse that intelligence and insight into our connected cloud security solutions,” says Erasmus.