Profits plunge at Alviva Holdings as Covid-19 hits supply chains

Technology group Alviva Holdings has reported a halving of profits in its year to end-June as Covid-19 put pressure on customers and supplies of components from China.

Revenue fell 7% to R14.8bn in the group's year to end-June and headline earnings fell 53% to R197.1m. During the year the technology group wrote down some of its businesses and made provisions for customers who are struggling to pay.

Alviva operates in most African countries, and its operations include assembling ICT hardware and software, which it sells it into the Sub-Saharan African markets via reseller channels and national retail chains.

The group also wrote down its businesses by R50m, particularly fibre supply and installation business VH Fibre. SA's fibre market has seen a sharp contraction since January 2019, Alviva said.

The group raised provisions for credit losses and write-offs of R45m for customers who may not survive Covid-19.

“Some customers are either in business rescue, have ceased trading or are unlikely to survive,” the statement read.

Alviva declared a final dividend of 15c, down 50% from the prior comparative period. The final 15c dividend represents a payout of about R20m.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Alviva's share price was up 0.3% to R6.59, having fallen 54.52% so far in 2020. This gave the group a market capitalisation of R898m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za