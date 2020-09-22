Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alaris profits tumble by a quarter

22 September 2020 - 09:40 Karl Gernetzky
Telecoms tower. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
AltX-listed antenna specialist Alaris Holdings says profits for its year to end June fell by a quarter as Covid-19 delayed projects and disrupted shipments to clients.

The group said it had a strong first half, but profit after tax fell 25% to R31m in its year to end-June, while revenue fell 1% to R242.8m.

The group’s Finland-based COJOT business, which it acquired in 2016, saw a 32% decrease in profit after tax to R16m, as a result of customers delaying decisions during the pandemic.

Alaris Antennas in SA experienced supply-chain disruptions, issues around export permits due to government institutions being closed and limited flights to ship orders to customers globally. Profit after tax in this business declined 22% to R23.1m.

Alaris Holdings designs, develops, manufactures and sells specialised broadband antennas and other radio-frequency products.

The group, however, had cash of R110.3m at the end of June, from R41.8m previously, saying late invoicing in the prior comparative period benefited it in the early part of its 2020 year.

The group is considering acquisitions and merger opportunities, as it seeks to deepen and broaden its expertise in the microwave and radio frequency electronics space.

In morning trade on Tuesday the group’s share was unchanged at R2.38, giving it a market capitalisation of R299m and having risen 2.15% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARC HASENFUSS: Alaris worth a spot on the radar

Alaris Holdings, the radio frequency technology specialist, hardly blips on the market’s radar these days, even though the mighty PSG Group is a 25% ...
Opinion
11 months ago

Alaris Holdings: Possible chance for a niche growth story

Tucked away on the JSE’s AltX board, this specialised counter first came to the market as Poynting Holdings, amid the euphoria of the 2007 ...
Companies
1 year ago

Alaris to raise more antennas towards US

The significant increase in the US defence budget bodes well for the group
Companies
2 years ago

