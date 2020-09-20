Companies / Telecoms & Technology

US judge bars Trump administration’s move against WeChat downloads

US commerce department had issued order affecting Apple and Google citing national security grounds

20 September 2020 - 19:06 David Shepardson
The Tencent Holdings WeChat app.Picture:ANDREW HARRER/BLOOMBERG
The Tencent Holdings WeChat app.Picture:ANDREW HARRER/BLOOMBERG

Washington — A US judge on Sunday blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple and Alphabet’s Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday.

US magistrate judge Laurel Beeler Francisco said in Francisco in an order that WeChat users who filed a lawsuit “have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment claim, the balance of hardships tips in the plaintiffs’ favour”.

Her order added the prohibitions “burden substantially more speech than is necessary to serve the government’s significant interest in national security, especially given the lack of substitute channels for communication”.

On Friday, the US commerce department had issued an order citing national security grounds to block the app from US app stores owned by Tencent Holding and the justice department had urged Beeler not to block the order.

Tencent and the justice department did not immediately comment.

Beeler’s preliminary injunction also blocked the commerce order that would have barred other transactions with WeChat in the US that could have dramatically degraded the site’s usability for current US users or potentially made it unusable.

The US commerce department did not immediately comment.

WeChat has had an average of 19-million daily active users in the US, analytics firms Apptopia said in early August. It is popular among Chinese students, Americans living in China and some Americans who have personal or business relationships in China.

The justice department said blocking the order would “frustrate and displace the president’s determination of how best to address threats to national security”.

An essential part

Beeler wrote “certainly the government’s overarching national-security interest is significant. But on this record — while the government has established that China’s activities raise significant national security concerns — it has put in scant evidence that its effective ban of WeChat for all US users addresses those concerns.”

WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines services similar to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Venmo. The app is an essential part of daily life for many in China and boasts more than 1-billion users.

The justice department also argued that WeChat users could switch to other apps or platforms.

The WeChat Users Alliance that had sued praised the ruling “as an important and hard-fought victory” for “millions of WeChat users in the US”.

Michael Bien, a lawyer for the users, said “the US has never shut down a major platform for communications, not even during war times. There are serious First Amendment problems with the WeChat ban, which targets the Chinese American community.”

He added the order “trampled on their First Amendment guaranteed freedoms to speak, to worship, to read and react to the press, and to organise and associate for numerous purposes”.

Beeler also noted “there are obvious alternatives to a complete ban, such as barring WeChat from government devices”.

“The regulation, which eliminates a channel of communication without any apparent substitutes, burdens substantially more speech than is necessary to further the government’s significant interest,” she said.

Separately, the commerce department said on Saturday it was delaying enforcement of another order issued on Friday that would also have banned US app stores from offering TikTok starting late on Sunday.

The one-week delay came after US President Donald Trump on Saturday blessed a deal with TikTok owner Bytedance and US companies Oracle and Walmart to create a new company to handle TikTok’s US operations.

Reuters

US downloads and updates of TikTok and WeChat to be blocked

Current TikTok users won’t notice a difference until November 12, but new downloads are barred from September 20
Companies
2 days ago

Business and personal users not targeted by Trump WeChat ban

Which transactions may be used will be clarified by September 20, says US government
Companies
3 days ago

Competition for lovers of luxury puts Instagram’s Reels in ring with TikTok

Instagram is betting its new Reels feature can help it stay relevant to sellers of the hottest handbags, shoes and watches
Opinion
1 day ago

China’s version of TikTok hits 600-million users

Douyin’s surge comes as TikTok faces a possible ban by Trump, with US-listed Oracle saying it will team up with ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in ...
Companies
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Telkom to pay Sars R870m relating to judgment ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Mine Restoration Investments presses on with ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Creditors adopt business rescue plan as Comair ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Reversal of fortunes expected across unit trust ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

US downloads and updates of TikTok and WeChat to be blocked

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business and personal users not targeted by Trump WeChat ban

Companies

TOBY SHAPSHAK: China enacts its own trump card

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.