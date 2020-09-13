Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cape Town’s Omnisient offers a secure data exchange alternative The tech firm says its Intersect.ai is the first secure data exchange in Africa BL PREMIUM

In the wake of the recent Experian cyberattack (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2020-09-03-experian-finds-stolen-data-on-third-party-data-sharing-site/), the team at Cape Town-based technology firm Omnisient says their secure data exchange platform can reduce the risk of interception by hackers.

As more South Africans work from home, shop online and the economy shifts to digital channels, the threat of cyberattacks has become a growing reality.