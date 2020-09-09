WATCH: Covid-19 blows in the cloud

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed cloud computing to the front of decision-makers’ minds, according to the Cloud in Africa 2020 Report.

Michael Avery speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx; Samir Sehil, regional cloud sales manager, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at F5; Nick Treurnicht, customer engineer at Digicloud Africa; and Dell Technologies director of systems engineering, Greg McDonald, about the future of cloud computing in Africa.