WATCH: Covid-19 blows in the cloud

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how the pandemic has pushed cloud computing to the forefront

09 September 2020 - 14:57 Business Day TV
The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed cloud computing to the front of decision-makers’ minds, according to the Cloud in Africa 2020 Report.

Michael Avery speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx;  Samir Sehil, regional cloud sales manager, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at F5; Nick Treurnicht, customer engineer at Digicloud Africa; and Dell Technologies director of systems engineering, Greg McDonald, about the future of cloud computing in Africa.

Digitisation is the portal to growth for business and government

Sona focus on primary schools, higher learning, and smart city should be intensified
Opinion
2 days ago

Four reasons why your professional services firm should adopt digital transformation

SPONSORED | Senior financial decisionmakers will play a crucial role in cultural change and management
Companies
6 days ago

Where 17 of SA’s top investment managers would invest R10m today

If you were given R10m to invest in a world turned upside-down by Covid, where would you put it? The FM asked some of SA’s top fund managers what ...
Features
6 days ago

African regulators should move boldly to grow global digital economy

Regulators are urged to become enablers and open the industry to many more women
Opinion
1 week ago

How remote working created a new internet billionaire at Okta

A decade-old cloud computing company gives corporate customers a kind of border control for the internet, keeping data safe with staff working from ...
Companies
1 week ago

