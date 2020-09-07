Metrofile shares spike on higher earnings expectations
Headline income per share for the year to end-June 2020 is forecast at between 23.7c and 25.7c, up to 25% on 2019
07 September 2020 - 21:21
Shares in documents specialist Metrofile shot up almost 11% on Monday after the company said it expected a more than 20% rise in earnings for the year to end-June 2020.
Shares in Metrofile closed 10.68% higher on Monday, the highest since August 17.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now