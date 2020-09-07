Companies / Telecoms & Technology Metrofile shares spike on higher earnings expectations Headline income per share for the year to end-June 2020 is forecast at between 23.7c and 25.7c, up to 25% on 2019 BL PREMIUM

Shares in documents specialist Metrofile shot up almost 11% on Monday after the company said it expected a more than 20% rise in earnings for the year to end-June 2020.

Shares in Metrofile closed 10.68% higher on Monday, the highest since August 17.