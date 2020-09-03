Covid 19 Business Watch
WATCH: Socially engineered hacks
Michael Avery talks to a panel about IT security and socially engineered hacks
03 September 2020 - 15:16
The Experian data breach has resulted in 1.3-million records containing email addresses, identity numbers, names, addresses, occupations and employers, amongst other person information, being published on the internet according to website haveibeenpwned.
Michael Avery speaks to Jason Jordaan, principal forensic analyst at DFIR Labs; Susan Potgieter, acting CEO of the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric); and Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk, about socially engineered hacks.
