WATCH: Socially engineered hacks

Michael Avery talks to a panel about IT security and socially engineered hacks

03 September 2020 - 15:16 Business Day TV
Image: 123RF/glebstock

The Experian data breach has resulted in 1.3-million records containing email addresses, identity numbers, names, addresses, occupations and employers, amongst other person information, being published on the internet according to website haveibeenpwned.

Michael Avery speaks to Jason Jordaan, principal forensic analyst at DFIR Labs;  Susan Potgieter, acting CEO of the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric); and Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk, about socially engineered hacks.

Experian says it may have found hacked data online after breach

The credit bureau says it is investigating files and seeking to reduce dissemination
Companies
6 hours ago

Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a crook

The Popi Act finally has real teeth to protect people’s data — but delays mean SA’s two biggest cyberattacks will go unpunished
News & Fox
1 week ago

Facebook asks trade commission for rules to avoid another Cambridge Analytica

Tech giant wants guidance on laws that grant consumers right to transfer data
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: FNB talks about Experian cyberattack

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by FNB executive Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt
Economy
1 week ago

Banking clients swept up in massive data breach

The hack exposed some personal information of as many as 24-million South Africans and almost 800,000 businesses, says Sabric
Companies
2 weeks ago

