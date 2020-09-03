WATCH: Socially engineered hacks

The Experian data breach has resulted in 1.3-million records containing email addresses, identity numbers, names, addresses, occupations and employers, amongst other person information, being published on the internet according to website haveibeenpwned.

Michael Avery speaks to Jason Jordaan, principal forensic analyst at DFIR Labs; Susan Potgieter, acting CEO of the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric); and Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk, about socially engineered hacks.