Blue Label’s march for prepaid electricity dominance

Blue Label Telecoms, a technology firm specialising in the virtual distribution of prepaid power and airtime, is considering breaking into electricity revenue collections for cash-strapped municipalities as it hunts for new ways to make money.

“We’re really looking at other revenue drivers where we could enhance our margin, probably break it into revenue collection, meter audits, all those types of things would bode well,” co-CEO Mark Levy told Business Day.

Founded in 2001 by two brothers while sipping whisky of the same name, Blue Label has been battered both operationally and in the stock market in recent years due to the ill-fated acquisition of mobile phone operator Cell C, which is buckling under a mountain of debt.

While Cell C has been a drag, the company’s other divisions have been pumping money, including its electricity distribution business on behalf of municipalities, which are keen to put more residents on prepaid electricity to improve collections.

Blue Label’s group revenue was up 7% to R59.9bn for the year to end-May 2020, and its gross electricity sales increased 13% to R22.7bn for the period, remaining consistent even through the difficult April and May lockdown months.

Through its subsidiary, Cigicell, the company has traditionally made this revenue by selling prepaid electricity tokens on behalf of about 95 municipalities and Eskom since 2004. It competes with banks and other companies, such as Net1’s EasyPay.

With margins at less than 2%, or R288m, of total revenue from the sale of electricity, Levy said Blue Label is looking at other ways to boost returns, including locating lost electricity tokens that are not being billed, helping municipalities with revenue collection, and meter audits.

Simply selling tokens on behalf of a municipality — “is pressurised”, Levy said, adding that it is “always just coming down and down”, and even more so when other parties win tenders for such services but end up outsourcing to Blue Label, pocketing the difference.

Levy said conducting the investigations and audits to find tokens is made difficult by having to engage with various parties across SA.

“The problem is that there are 270 municipalities in this country, each one doing its own thing, independently of one another, and there are multiple, or a plethora of different service providers in each municipality that have won tenders on different time frames.”

