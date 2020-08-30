How remote working created a new internet billionaire at Okta

“It can be mentally and psychologically confusing for me to both read the news then see customers asking for our service,” said Frederic Kerrest, Okta’s co-founder and COO. “Because the world is not in a good place, but, you know, we seem to be able to provide some solutions that people really need, which is great.”

From March to the end of July, Okta’s main product, Identity Cloud, was used almost 16-billion times to access an app or website. The multi-factor authentication service saw usage nearly triple in the period compared with a year earlier, and it hit a single-day peak of 145-million unique logins, the company said.

Wall Street has bought into the story. The stock has soared 106% since March 12 when US President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions on Europeans. Now Okta must live up to the lofty expectations that come with a company valued at $27bn. The shares slipped late on Thursday after quarterly results reminded Wall Street that the company may not be able to accelerate sales growth forever.

“We’re still being prudent about the rest of the year and the macro-economic consequences ahead of us,” CEO Todd McKinnon said in an interview. “Headwinds to the business will be a little stronger in the second half.”

The company has also lost money for most of its existence. However, investors are often willing to look far into the future when assessing cloud-based subscription businesses such as Okta. These companies spend heavily on sales and marketing to win as many customers as quickly as possible. Once the user base is large enough, distributing extra versions of the software online costs very little, and a highly profitable business can emerge — one example being Salesforce.com.

Okta must lure as many paying customers as it can during this rare work-from-home boom, then keep hold of them as the world slowly returns to some semblance of normalcy. Its work with FedEx suggests that this is possible.

The logistics giant first partnered with Okta about a year ago, and now has more than 85,000 workers using the software maker’s service to access the FedEx virtual private network. Warehouse employees were given additional iPads to access apps with Okta, so they didn’t have to share devices and could maintain social-distancing rules, said Gene Sun, FedEx’s chief information security officer. Many of the company’s customer-service workers have Okta on their phones for the first time to securely pull up customer information while working remotely.

Sun said the company greatly reduced its legacy sign-on system in the week of March 16 in favour of Okta.

“Okta really has enabled us to prepare the workforce to work from home in the March timeframe in a really smooth manner,” he said. “The thing about the backdrop of this pandemic is we have come to a conclusion that we should try to be moving aggressively towards using cloud services providers,” whose subscription payment plans help FedEx manage user prices.

Like companies with workers at home, educational institutions have needed to figure out how to teach pupils remotely. Seton Hall University, a private Catholic school in New Jersey, had a leg up because students and faculty had been using Okta since 2013. The college went from offering a few hundred online courses in the spring semester to providing more than 2,000 virtual classes in a few days, through Blackboard, which students access via Okta.

The university also has an online portal named for its mascot, PirateNet, that is the information hub for its community, used for everything from paying tuition bills to registering for classes.

“Really, behind the scenes PirateNet is hundreds of apps inside Okta,” said Paul Fisher, an associate chief information officer of Seton Hall.

When the coronavirus began to spread in March, Okta was among the first US companies to publicly grapple with how to work around the pandemic. The company was scheduled to host a splashy San Francisco conference for customers, partners and analysts — a software-industry ritual to strengthen future sales and telegraph the company’s strategic direction.

McKinnon, the CEO, had to decide whether to cancel the event, delay until some unknown date, or take it online. He opted for a remote conference, appearing from his home, and filmed a sketch in which he said his family promised not to interrupt him. His son walked into the frame anyway.