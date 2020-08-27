WATCH: How long can the Covid-19 tech rally last?

Outside of new record highs on tech-driven indices, most markets and equity sectors are stalling given an array of low-intensity concerns around global growth. Tech is hogging the headlines, the FANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google), hoovering all before them.

Tim Cook now has two-trillion reasons to smile, as Apple became the first US company to attain a $2-trillion market cap last week But what happens next in the story of technology and how can investors navigate things as we exit global lockdowns?

What role will the pandemic play in speeding up this revolution and will this increasing dominance of the FANGs attract too much political scrutiny to continue unchecked?

Michael Avery speaks to Kyle Hulett, head of asset allocation at Sygnia; Henry Biddlecombe, the co-manager of the Anchor Global Technology Fund.