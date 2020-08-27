Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How long can the Covid-19 tech rally last?

Michael Avery talks to panel about the role that the pandemic has played in speeding up the tech revolution

27 August 2020 - 13:15 Business Day TV
Picture: MYKHAILO POLENOK/123RF
Picture: MYKHAILO POLENOK/123RF

Outside of new record highs on tech-driven indices, most markets and equity sectors are stalling given an array of low-intensity concerns around global growth. Tech is hogging the headlines, the FANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google), hoovering all before them.

Tim Cook now has two-trillion reasons to smile, as Apple became the first US company to attain a $2-trillion market cap last week But what happens next in the story of technology and how can investors navigate things as we exit global lockdowns?

What role will the pandemic play in speeding up this revolution and will this increasing dominance of the FANGs attract too much political scrutiny to continue unchecked?

Michael Avery speaks to Kyle Hulett, head of asset allocation at Sygnia; Henry Biddlecombe, the co-manager of the Anchor Global Technology Fund.

Xiaomi’s smartphone sales back to pre-pandemic levels

The Chinese electronics company’s profits more than doubled in the second quarter, with revenue up 3.1%
Companies
21 hours ago

TECH REVIEW: HP Elite Dragonfly’s flight of creativity

The Elite Dragonfly is touted as the world’s lightest compact convertible laptop. With a weight of just 0.99kg, it is its main claim to fame
News & Fox
9 hours ago

ROBIN YOU: Tech cold war will hit global suppliers, but some locals could benefit

Producers in supply chains and consumers will be hard hit, while import substitution will benefit from rising nationalism
Opinion
23 hours ago

Global quarterly dividend payouts worst since global financial crisis

Fund manager Janus Henderson‘s study shows  coronavirus crisis hits payouts, but  tech titans are fighting back
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — tech stocks

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 days ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.