Ayo fined R6.5m by JSE for accounting errors

The bourse says the company failed to subject its 2018 interim results to a thorough and critical review

27 August 2020 - 08:56 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 27 August 2020 - 11:25
Ayo Technology Solutions has been fined R6.5m for publishing results that contained errors.

“The company published the unaudited 2018 and 2019 interim results to the market despite knowledge of deficient internal and financial controls, insufficient staff in the finance team as well as staff with insufficient historical and technical knowledge of the company, which led to the numerous and material corrections to the 2018 and 2019 interim results,” the JSE said.

The errors and misstatements in the 2018 unaudited interim results were quantitatively and qualitatively material, resulting in Ayo having to restate, among other things, its 2018 interim cost of sales, gross profit, operating expenses, investment revenue and profit after tax, the JSE said.

An investigation into the conduct of current and former directors that presided over the company during the periods in question is ongoing.

Ayo said in a statement it accepts the findings, and had fully co-operated during the investigation.

“Although the board is not pleased with the outcome of the JSE investigation resulting in a public censure and fine, Ayo remains fully committed to adhering to the JSE listings requirements in order to promote investor confidence in the marketplace,” the group said.

Correction: August 27 2020

An earlier version of this article incorrectly said Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technology Solutions, when Survé has only a partial interest

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

AEEI gets earnings boost after regaining control over Ayo

The group’s ICT subsidiary contributed six months of earnings in its half-year to end-February, from only two months previously
2 months ago

PIC fires manager of division that made Ayo investment

The executive in charge of the division responsible for the PIC's R4.3bn Ayo investment has been dismissed for 'gross misconduct'
5 months ago

Ayo and AEEI fail to meet accounts deadline

Both companies were supposed to submit audited financials to the JSE by the end of 2019
7 months ago

