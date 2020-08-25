Telkom partners with Fundrr to offer working capital to small businesses
Loans will be offered on the Yellow Pages platform, which is being repurposed to diversify the operator’s income stream
25 August 2020 - 19:51
Telkom has partnered with fintech company Fundrr to offer loans to businesses on its Yellow Pages platform. This is part of the fixed-line operator’s strategy to seek new revenue streams to offset declining legacy voice income and recover ever squeezed data margins.
Fundrr, which is part of and operates from Rand Merchant Investment’s Alphacode, an initiative aimed at incubating, growing and funding fintech start-ups, specialises in working capital financing to small businesses.
