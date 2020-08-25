Companies / Telecoms & Technology 4Sight starting to see positive results from new strategy A public fight and its suspension from the JSE for late results led to reputational damage it now intends to repair BL PREMIUM

Technology firm 4Sight is starting to recover from the damage of a highly public spat over the composition of its board last year, CEO Tertius Zitzke has told Business Day.

4Sight, which has traditionally invested in technology, telecommunication and media sector companies, underwent a dramatic board shake-up in October last year that saw the resignation of four directors and the appointment of seven new ones.