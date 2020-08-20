WATCH: Digital regulation not fit for purpose

Much like a microcosm of our socio-economic context, the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape in SA is uneven and burdened with regulatory challenges. If not addressed, these challenges could give more power to those who already control AI systems, evoking concerns about power dynamics and how the role of humans will be redefined.

Michael Avery speaks to Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, vice-chancellor of the University of Johannesburg and deputy to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the SA presidential commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and Andile Ngcaba, chair of Convergence Partners and former director-general of communications, about reforming the regulatory landscape to allow AI to thrive in SA.