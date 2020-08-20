PODCAST | Unpacking the emerging DeFi vertical within cryptocurrency

Akin Sawyerr is the strategy lead for Decred, where he also leads governance functions and supports the proliferation of Decred across Africa.

Decred is an open and progressive cryptocurrency with a system of community-based governance integrated into its blockchain.

Sawyerr is also an early investor and director of Splash Mobile Money, the largest mobile payments company in Sierra Leone.

He is a long time executive and entrepreneur operating in mobile money, remittances and payments in Sub-Saharan Africa.

