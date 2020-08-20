Companies / Telecoms & Technology

THE GLOBAL STARTUP MOVEMENT

PODCAST | Unpacking the emerging DeFi vertical within cryptocurrency

Join Andrew Berkowitz as he speaks to blockchain and decentralised finance expert Akin Sawyerr

20 August 2020 - 11:53
Picture: 123RF/TAKOYAKI999
Picture: 123RF/TAKOYAKI999

Akin Sawyerr is the strategy lead for Decred, where he also leads governance functions and supports the proliferation of Decred across Africa.

Decred is an open and progressive cryptocurrency with a system of community-based governance integrated into its blockchain.

Sawyerr is also an early investor and director of Splash Mobile Money, the largest mobile payments company in Sierra Leone.

He is a long time executive and entrepreneur operating in mobile money, remittances and payments in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Join the conversation: 

In this episode you’ll learn:

What use cases within decentralised finance (DeFi) Lawyerr is most excited for and why? [3:20]

What aspect of DeFi Lawyerr thinks will have the biggest impact across Africa. [10:48]

What the best assets to peg a stablecoin’s value to are. [14:05]

This podcast is brought to you by The Global Startup Movement in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

PODCAST | Why is Africa the most promising region for cryptocurrency?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at crytocurrency exchange Luno
Economy
3 months ago

PODCAST | COVID-19: Well-positioned digital payments players are coining it

Can open-banking-led fintech innovation offer the system integrity and financial inclusion that some people insist platforms such as bitcoin can?
Companies
4 months ago

PODCAST | FNB to close cryptocurrency-linked accounts in SA

Business Day Spotlight speaks to AltCoinTrader senior partner Richard de Sousa
Companies
9 months ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: SA’s first digital currency that holds a stable value

eZAR is a digital coin pegged to the rand. In other words, one eZAR coin (or token) will always be worth R1
Economy
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Curro under pressure as Covid-19 hurts student ...
Companies
4.
DStv spends money making a new decoder, and that ...
Companies
5.
Santam warns of plunge in headline earnings, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.