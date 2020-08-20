THE GLOBAL STARTUP MOVEMENT
PODCAST | Unpacking the emerging DeFi vertical within cryptocurrency
Join Andrew Berkowitz as he speaks to blockchain and decentralised finance expert Akin Sawyerr
Akin Sawyerr is the strategy lead for Decred, where he also leads governance functions and supports the proliferation of Decred across Africa.
Decred is an open and progressive cryptocurrency with a system of community-based governance integrated into its blockchain.
Sawyerr is also an early investor and director of Splash Mobile Money, the largest mobile payments company in Sierra Leone.
He is a long time executive and entrepreneur operating in mobile money, remittances and payments in Sub-Saharan Africa.
In this episode you’ll learn:
What use cases within decentralised finance (DeFi) Lawyerr is most excited for and why? [3:20]
What aspect of DeFi Lawyerr thinks will have the biggest impact across Africa. [10:48]
What the best assets to peg a stablecoin’s value to are. [14:05]
