Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google says YouTube will be at risk if media revenue law goes ahead

But Australia’s antitrust body says the envisioned law will not require Google to charge unless it chooses to

17 August 2020 - 18:54 Edwin Chan
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Hong Kong — Google and Australia’s competition watchdog exchanged online fire after the US company warned that an imminent law governing revenue sharing with the media would force it to disclose sensitive data and jeopardise free services such as YouTube.

The Alphabet subsidiary said on Monday the draft regulation would force it to share information with external parties and “put our free services at risk”. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission fired back, saying the envisioned legislation would not require Google to charge unless it chose to, prompting the US company to accuse the agency of misrepresenting its views.

In July, Australia’s government ordered Facebook and Google to share revenue generated from news articles. Both will have to negotiate with traditional media on remuneration in good faith. If no agreement is reached, there will be a binding arbitration process, and penalties for breaching the code can reach $7m or 10% of local revenue.

The move aims to correct what the government says is a power imbalance between two of the world’s most profitable companies and a local media industry that’s bleeding jobs as it loses advertising revenue to digital platforms. It follows similar measures elsewhere in the world, including in France, where the antitrust regulator ordered Google to pay media companies to display snippets of articles, in April.

“We strongly disagree and are concerned that our view of the code has been represented this way during a consultation phase,” Google said in an e-mailed statement. “We do not intend to charge users for our free services,” but “Search and YouTube, both of which are free services, are at risk in Australia.”

Bloomberg

Epic to sue Apple and Google over Fortnite game’s removal from app stores

Epic says Apple has become what it once railed against: ‘the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation’
Companies
3 days ago

Washington falls out of love with big tech

Having done their homework, US lawmakers have finally hauled the tech giants in for a grilling on their anticompetitive behaviour
Features
4 days ago

Google parent sees high demand for debt to fight racial inequity

Alphabet is looking to fund organisations that support black entrepreneurs and small and medium businesses affected by Covid-19
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman wades into ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol aims at rights issue of up to $2bn in 2021 ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Momentum Metropolitan hit by cyber attack
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Orion nails down final mining right in Prieska
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

US Congress mistakes Big Tech oligopolies for monopolies

Opinion

Facebook takes EU to court over privacy concerns

Companies

Facebook audit says ‘weaponised’ platform fails to protect civil rights

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.