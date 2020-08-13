Uber uses usual stall strategy as court rulings don’t go its way

Kansas City/Arlington — Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s warning that the company may have to temporarily shut down in California is a textbook strategy for the ride-hailing giant: when adverse court rulings hit, appeal to the public for support and seek to delay regulatory action.

Legal experts say buying time is the name of the game after California won a court order this week requiring Uber and rival Lyft to convert their drivers from contractors to employees — an existential threat to their business model and that of the broader gig industry.

Uber’s short-term objective is to keep the sweeping enforcement order from taking effect until Californians vote in November on a ballot measure that would exempt app-based transportation and delivery companies from the law known as assembly bill 5. Uber, Lyft, Postmates, Instacart and DoorDash have poured nearly $111m into a campaign that’s among the state’s most expensive ever and Uber has raised 128-times as much money as the opposition.

If voters don’t provide a reprieve, Uber’s goal is to keep appealing court rulings as long as it can, according to lawyers and professors who’ve watched the company manoeuvre through regulatory crises for a decade. In London, where Uber is embroiled in a similar fight to keep its drivers from being reclassified as employees, the battle is now in its fifth year — with the UK’s highest court expected to issue a final decision soon.

University of California at Berkeley law professor Catherine Fisk said Uber is basically playing the same game as lawyers who defend criminals against the death penalty in its effort to avoid spending billions of dollars on drivers for overtime, healthcare and other benefits.

“People who represent inmates on death row will often litigate and litigate in the hope that new evidence will come to light showing their client was innocent, or in the hope that the governor will commute the sentence or in the hope that the people will abolish the death penalty,” she said. “And the longer you fight, the longer your client gets to live.”