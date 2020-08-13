Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Etion’s loss widens as it adapts to weaker economic conditions

The specialist technology group moved to write down businesses and retrench staff in its year to end-March

13 August 2020 - 10:29 karl gernetzky
Diversified digital technology group Etion's loss widened in its year to end-March, as it moved to adapt its business to changing market conditions.

The group saw R64m in one-off costs in the period, which exceeds its market capitalisation, as it wrote down inventory and retrenched staff amid a reorganisation of its businesses.

The group reported an after tax loss of R36.1m, from a loss of R2.7m previously, also reporting an economically driven decline in demand for fibre connections to home and offices.

The group provides network infrastructure and cybersecurity services.

In morning trade on Thursday, Etion's share was unchanged at 10c, giving it a market capitalisation of R56m.

Sluggish economic growth stalks Etion

Etion revenue slips 14.4% as clients delay projects to the second half of the financial year
Companies
1 year ago

Yes, legacy systems don’t have to be binned; they can be digitised

Etion works with its customers to develop the best digital solutions for their changing needs
Companies
1 year ago

Tech group Etion eyes overseas expansion

Rebranded Ansys eyes opportunities Australasia, western Europe and Africa,  as well as safety technology to the mining industry
Companies
2 years ago

