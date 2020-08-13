Etion eyes global markets to offset SA losses

Technology group Etion will focus more on its international business as the company looks to offset the effect of a weaker rand, while anticipating a faster economic recovery from markets outside SA driven by increased demand for its cybersecurity products.

Group CEO Teddy Daka said in an interview that the company was in the process of testing some of its products in Mexico and Indonesia. He said sub-Saharan Africa was also showing promise before Covid-19 took hold.

Daka said demand for Etion’s products has been driven by the increased need for digitalisation and cybersecurity after the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which traditionally manufactured defence technology and equipment for locomotives at Transnet, has shifted its strategy over the past year to focus on cybersecurity and cloud-computing products and services.

Daka said a focus on their international business did not mean they had forgotten about SA. Rather, a lot of their local business activity — such as that connected to rail or telecoms — was directly affected by economic growth prospects. With SA’s economy set to contract by more than 7%, this did not bode well for Etion locally, said Daka.

Etion reported an after-tax loss of R36.1m for the year to March, from a loss of R2.7m previously. Revenue was down 4% to R572.9m.

The company recorded a 20% drop in revenue for its design and manufacturing unit, Create, while the Digitise business, hampered by lower rail spending by the government, saw a 69% fall in revenue. Revenue for the Connect unit fell 34% due to the slowdown in fibre installations as network operators continued to reduce capital expenditure in response to lower demand for fibre services in a weak economic environment, the company said.