Prosus on track for worst day since March after US move to ban WeChat

The Naspers stable sees about R230bn shaved off market capitalisation after the White House puts restrictions on Tencent

07 August 2020 - 09:57 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The share of price of consumer internet group Prosus was on track for its worst day in almost five months on Friday, after the White House moved to restrict US companies from doing business with Tencent.

In morning trade, Naspers was down 4.54% to R3,077, while Prosus was down 5.9% to R1,640 — on track for its worst day since March 16.

This wiped out about R230bn in shareholder value from the Naspers stable.

Naspers, via Prosus, is the largest single shareholder in Tencent, holding 31.2% of the WeChat owner.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that bars US companies from making financial transactions with Tencent, as well as ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.

The White House gave US companies 45 days, citing national security concerns.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tencent in discussions to merge two Chinese platforms to create $10bn gaming giant

Combining Huya and DouYu would cement Tencent’s lead in Chinese gaming and social media
2 days ago

Tencent offers to buy out search engine Sogou in $2.1bn deal

Chinese tech giants are looking to delist from US bourses, with Tencent climbing as much as 4.7% on the news as it eyes Sogou’s AI technology
1 week ago

Prosus on the march to food delivery dominance

The company already controls a portfolio of food delivery businesses, with food delivery its fastest growing segment — if the price is right
1 month ago

