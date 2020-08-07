Prosus on track for worst day since March after US move to ban WeChat

The share of price of consumer internet group Prosus was on track for its worst day in almost five months on Friday, after the White House moved to restrict US companies from doing business with Tencent.

In morning trade, Naspers was down 4.54% to R3,077, while Prosus was down 5.9% to R1,640 — on track for its worst day since March 16.

This wiped out about R230bn in shareholder value from the Naspers stable.

Naspers, via Prosus, is the largest single shareholder in Tencent, holding 31.2% of the WeChat owner.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that bars US companies from making financial transactions with Tencent, as well as ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.

The White House gave US companies 45 days, citing national security concerns.

