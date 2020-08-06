Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN to exit Middle East to focus on Africa

06 August 2020 - 07:55 karl gernetzky
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON

Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, is planning to exit the Middle East to focus more on the continent, with its first move to sell off its 75% stake in MTN Syria.

MTN’s Middle East operations contribute less than 4% to the group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R41.8bn in its half-year to end-June, while MTN Syria contributed 0.7%.

“MTN has resolved to simplify its portfolio and focus on its pan-African strategy and will therefore be exiting its Middle Eastern assets in an orderly manner over the medium term,” said CEO Rob Shuter.

Ebidta is a measure of the underlying operational performance of a business, with MTN saying this measure grew 10.9% in constant-currency terms during its first half, and before various one-off items.

MTN’s headline earnings per share (heps) jumped 120.5% to 430c in its half-year to end-June, with the group benefiting from, among other things, positive foreign exchange gains in the period.

Profit after tax rose about 145% to R13.3bn. 

Data revenue expanded by 32.7% in constant-currency terms, as data traffic surged by 91.5%, boosted by the increase in work-from-home and higher levels of online engagement brought about by the effects of Covid-19, the group said.

Subscribers increased by about 4% to 261.5-million.

In morning trade on Thursday, MTN’s share price was up 2.28% to R61.50, having fallen about a quarter in the year to date.

Update: August 6 2020

This article has been updated with share price information

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Stock pick — MTN

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 days ago

MTN planning sale of all or part of R4.2bn Jumia stake, says insider

MTN is said to be considering the sale after the online retailer's shares have surged 142% in 2020
Companies
15 hours ago

MTN Zakhele Futhi in talks with MTN about lack of interim dividend

MTN’s decision not to declare a dividend could affect the ability of the listed special empowerment vehicle to pay scheduled dividends
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay bosses grilled over salaries
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Intu Properties delisting comes as a blow to JSE
Companies / Property
3.
Pick n Pay’s silence more damaging than honest ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN planning sale of all or part of R4.2bn Jumia ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Alex Smith takes over at Net1 as Herman Kotzé ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Shuter’s successor at MTN will have to do more than fight fires, say analysts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

South Africans push back against 5G towers in their backyards

National

MTN expects profits to more than double

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Ghana’s interim profit rises by half

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigeria subscriber growth boosts MTN

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.