Etion warns of widening loss as customers trim spending

Diversified digital technology group Etion warned on Monday its loss had widened in its year to end-March as customers cut back on spending due to Covid-19.

The group expects a headline loss of 0.8c-1.1c, from the prior period’s loss of 0.53c, citing a subdued economic environment, which hit customer project spending.

The group also warned in its trading update that it will write down some of its businesses due to a decline in performance, but did not go into details.

The group provides network infrastructure and cybersecurity services.

At 1pm on Monday Etion’s share was unchanged at 10c, having halved so far in 2020. The group has a market capitalisation of R56m.

