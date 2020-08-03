Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Etion warns of widening loss as customers trim spending

Digital services group expects headline loss to be as much as 1.1c a share

03 August 2020 - 13:10 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG

Diversified digital technology group Etion warned on Monday its loss had widened in its year to end-March as customers cut back on spending due to Covid-19.

The group expects a headline loss of 0.8c-1.1c, from the prior period’s loss of 0.53c, citing a subdued economic environment, which hit customer project spending.

The group also warned in its trading update that it will write down some of its businesses due to a decline in performance, but did not go into details.

The group provides network infrastructure and cybersecurity services.

At 1pm on Monday Etion’s share was unchanged at 10c, having halved so far in 2020. The group has a market capitalisation of R56m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tech group Etion eyes overseas expansion

Rebranded Ansys eyes opportunities Australasia, western Europe and Africa,  as well as safety technology to the mining industry
Companies
2 years ago

Small-cap stocks to bet on

More than a handful of small-cap counters have adequately rewarded investors for their patience
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Get to grips with your digital business future at Business Day Focus 4.0

New event will focus on the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in SA
National
9 months ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths's clothing returns policy is horribly ...
Companies
2.
Shuter’s successor at MTN will have to do more ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Telkom rings the changes and moves into financial ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
SwopAnything: e-commerce without the money
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
BAT is confident ahead of this week’s challenge ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Etion pushes into global markets

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Etion blames weak SA economy for poor performance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

17 stocks to capitalise on in 2019

Features / Cover Story

Sluggish economic growth stalks Etion

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.