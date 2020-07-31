MTN Ghana’s interim profit rises by half

MTN Ghana grew after-tax profit by half in its year to end-June, reporting strong growth in data demand and digital revenue, amid increasing smartphone use and new gaming offerings.

Profit after tax rose 52.3% to 689.5m cedi (R2bn), with data revenue up by a fifth, and digital service revenue by more than a quarter.

Active digital subscribers grew 44.5% to 2.2-million.

“This performance was supported by the expansion of our digital portfolio including new gaming offerings, the renewal of our MyMTN app and the launch of Ayoba messaging app, which allows nonsmartphone users to communicate with smartphone users on the app,” the group said.

