MTN Ghana’s interim profit rises by half

Profit after tax rose 52.3% in the six months to end-June, with digital revenue growing strongly, partially due to new gaming offerings

31 July 2020 - 10:44 karl gernetzky
MTN Ghana grew after-tax profit by half in its year to end-June, reporting strong growth in data demand and digital revenue, amid increasing smartphone use and new gaming offerings.

Profit after tax rose 52.3% to 689.5m cedi (R2bn), with data revenue up by a fifth, and digital service revenue by more than a quarter.

Active digital subscribers grew 44.5% to 2.2-million.

“This performance was supported by the expansion of our digital portfolio including new gaming offerings, the renewal of our MyMTN app and the launch of Ayoba messaging app, which allows nonsmartphone users to communicate with smartphone users on the app,” the group said.

MTN Ghana grows earning by a third in first quarter of 2020

The company also increased subscribers and data subscribers by 6.2% and 5.4%, respectively, but warns of rough times ahead amid Covid-19
MTN launches lower priced data bundles

The data bundles, through MTN’s mobile payments platform, will be for use on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube
MTN share is undervalued, says CFO

Cellphone operator’s share price has more than halved so far this year
