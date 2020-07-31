Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN expects profits to more than double

The mobile operator expects headline earnings per share for its six months to end-June to rise as much as 125%

31 July 2020 - 13:13 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON
Mobile operator MTN expects profits to more than doule in its half-year to end-June.

Headline earnings per share growth (HEPS) is expected to be between 115% and 125% higher than the prior period’s 195c, the group said in a trading update, partially due to favourable foreign exchange gains. HEPS is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out certain one-off items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

MTN's shares had leapt more than 10% earlier in July, when it said HEPS would rise at least 100%.

In afternoon trade on Friday, MTN’s share was down 5.01% to R57.59, having lost about 30% in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

