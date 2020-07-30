Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Nigeria reports profit hit from Covid-19

30 July 2020 - 08:37 karl gernetzky
The MTN logo adorns an umbrella in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS
MTN Nigeria said on Thursday the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on profits in its six months to end-June, though data revenue and traffic surged.

Service revenue increased 12.6% to 637-billion naira (R27.4bn), with the group reporting a fall-off in demand for voice services, while the pandemic also slowed its rollout of additional coverage.

Mobile subscribers increased by 6.8-million to 71.1-million, the group said, with pretax profit falling  2% to 139.6-billion naira due to increased costs.

“Following a strong first quarter, we experienced a challenging operating environment in the second quarter characterised by Covid-19-induced lockdowns and the broader macroeconomic impact it has had,” said MTN Nigeria CEO Ferdi Moolman.

“We prioritised the upgrade of our network capacity to accommodate growth in traffic, while continuing to expand 4G network coverage, albeit at a slower pace given the constraints presented by Covid-19,” the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MTN jumps on upbeat profit forecast

Group expects headline earnings per share for six months to end-June to double
Companies
6 days ago

Good time to invest as MTN share price rebounds

Analysts say the company’s share is undervalued and that the prospects look good given increased demand for telecoms during the global lockdown
Companies
3 weeks ago

MTN’s mobile money reaches 1-million users in SA

The company says there has been an increase in MoMo registrations and usage since the nationwide lockdown began in late March
Companies
1 month ago

