EXCLUSIVE: Telkom’s BCX aims at regaining BEE level 1 status
Company will focus on skills development, buying more products from compliant entities and appointing more black woman execs
28 July 2020 - 20:53
Telkom subsidiary BCX will focus on regaining its high empowerment rating after a high court ruling stripped it of a special status that freed the company from having to meet standard requirements in competing for contracts.
BCX, which provides information and technology hardware and software products and services, contributed half of Telkom’s R43bn revenue for the year to March.
