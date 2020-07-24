MTN to report profit boost amid favourable foreign exchange rate movements
The group expects headline earnings per share for its six months to end June to double
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, expects profits to double in its half-year to end-June after benefiting from foreign exchange gains.
Headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to be at least 100% higher in its six months to end-June than the 195c previously, the group said. Heps is the main profit measure in SA and strips out certain one-off items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.
MTN had reported in its six months to end-June 2019 that its foreign exchange losses had surged by more than three quarters to about R1.06bn, partially due to a weaker rand, which resulted in losses related to its US dollar debt.
It also faced foreign exchange losses related to the redemption of preference shares in Nigeria, which refers to a company repurchasing shares.
In morning trade on Friday MTN’s share price was up 6.19% to R63.68, on track for its best one-day performance in just over a week. It earlier rose as much as 8.5%.
Correction: July 24 2020
The introduction of an earlier version of this article mistakenly referred to the group’s year to end-June, when this is in fact its half-year.