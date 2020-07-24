MTN to report profit boost amid favourable foreign exchange rate movements

Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, expects profits to double in its half-year to end-June after benefiting from foreign exchange gains.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to be at least 100% higher in its six months to end-June than the 195c previously, the group said. Heps is the main profit measure in SA and strips out certain one-off items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

MTN had reported in its six months to end-June 2019 that its foreign exchange losses had surged by more than three quarters to about R1.06bn, partially due to a weaker rand, which resulted in losses related to its US dollar debt.

It also faced foreign exchange losses related to the redemption of preference shares in Nigeria, which refers to a company repurchasing shares.

In morning trade on Friday MTN’s share price was up 6.19% to R63.68, on track for its best one-day performance in just over a week. It earlier rose as much as 8.5%.

Correction: July 24 2020

The introduction of an earlier version of this article mistakenly referred to the group’s year to end-June, when this is in fact its half-year.

