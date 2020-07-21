Datatec warns of revenue decline

Technology group Datatec says it had lower revenue in its four months to end-June, though operating costs were “much lower”.

The ICT group said in a trading update on Tuesday that due to high levels of uncertainty it would not issue forward-looking guidance.

The company operates in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, offering technology, distribution, integration and consulting to sectors of the information and communications technology (ICT) market.

In morning trade on Tuesday the group's share price was up 1.91% to R23.50, having fallen 29.22% so far in 2020.

