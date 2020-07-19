Zimbabwe probes Econet over suspected money laundering

Harare — Zimbabwean police are investigating the country’s top mobile telephone operator, Econet Wireless, for suspected money laundering, according to a search warrant issued on Friday.

Police want the telecommunications giant to disclose its customers’ details and records of all transactions conducted within the first half of 2020 as a stand-off between the government and the company mounts.

In a dramatic move, the government last month abruptly suspended mobile money transactions provided by telephone operators, the most widely used platform to make and receive payments in the crisis-ridden country.

Services continued for daily individual transactions but were capped for merchant transactions.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana blamed mobile money transfer platforms for galloping inflation and said that the government is in “possession of impeccable intelligence” that phone service providers are involved in illicit activities that are sabotaging the economy.

The government also suspended all trade on the country’s stock exchange, which it accused of being complicit in illicit financial activities.

In Friday’s search warrant, police specialist investigator Mkhululi Nyoni said he has “reasonable grounds to suspect that Econet Wireless ... is involved in money-laundering activities”.