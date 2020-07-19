PBT rides digitalisation wave to record close
19 July 2020 - 17:48
Shares in data specialist PBT Group closed at their highest level yet on Friday as the company expects demand for its services to be sustained by forced digitalisation due to Covid-19.
It closed 10% up at R2.75, giving the company a market capitalisation of R281.3m. PBT’s shares have risen by almost a third so far in 2020.
