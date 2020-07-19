Companies / Telecoms & Technology PBT rides digitalisation wave to record close BL PREMIUM

Shares in data specialist PBT Group closed at their highest level yet on Friday as the company expects demand for its services to be sustained by forced digitalisation due to Covid-19.

It closed 10% up at R2.75, giving the company a market capitalisation of R281.3m. PBT’s shares have risen by almost a third so far in 2020.