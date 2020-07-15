Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | The smart helmet designed to aid the Covid-19 fight

Jeremy Capouya, founder and CEO of Granule Holdings, talks about the journey from commodities to pandemic-driven innovation

15 July 2020 - 14:08 Mudiwa Gavaza
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight we’re looking at how a commodities trading outfit shifted its business to provide artificial intelligence-powered helmets to help in the fight against Covid-19, launching a new technology division in the process. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jeremy Capouya, founder and CEO of Granule Holdings to talk about the enterprise.

Join the discussion: 

Capouya begins by talking about the smart helmet the company recently began distributing in SA. 

Granule Holdings is now distributing the helmets to monitor people for high temperatures in the fight against Covid-19, he says. A product of Chinese technology company, KC Wearable, the KC N901 can scan the temperatures of up to 200 people every minute and is said to have been well received by authorities in countries such as China, Italy, The Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

Capouya, whose business was focused on buying and selling sugar, says that when the lockdown started he noted how the smart helmet was being used in overseas markets and was excited by the prospect of bringing it to SA. Using his experience and contacts gained as a commodities trader, he was able to contact KC Wearable, becoming a distributor for the product within a few weeks.

Since arriving in SA as the country moved to level 4 of the national lockdown, Granule has been doing demonstrations of the technology to interested public- and private-sector players.

Retailing for about R150,000, depending on transport costs and the weakened rand, Granule has positioned the helmet as a means to do mass screening of people, especially in densely populated residential areas, where social-distancing is difficult, and the risk of infection is high.

Capouya says he has enjoyed the challenge of this new venture and is on the lookout for other technologies to invest in.

The discussion also explores the story of Granule; the business model around the smart helmet; details on how the technology works; uses of the technology in other parts of the world; thoughts around the global commodities sectors; and an economic outlook from Capouya. 

