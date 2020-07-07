Companies / Telecoms & Technology MultiChoice to focus on mobile version of Showmax Pro service More than half the viewing hours of Showmax take place on a mobile device, according to MultiChoice BL PREMIUM

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice will focus on growing the mobile version of its Showmax online streaming platform, in its latest effort to grow revenues outside of its main DStv offering.

In its latest move to increase online streaming subscribers, MultiChoice has launched a new streaming service, Showmax Pro, with live sport, music and news channels. This is an extension of the five-year-old Showmax platform.