Good time to invest as MTN share price rebounds
The company’s share is undervalued and prospects look good given greater demand for telecoms during lockdown
06 July 2020 - 20:16
The recovery in MTN shares, which have gained 99.7% since their low point in March 2020, has put the company in the spotlight, with fund managers saying this may be a good time to invest in MTN, citing growth in the mobile payments platform.
Analysts say the company’s share price is undervalued, adding that greater demand for telecommunications during the global lockdown will boost the company’s growth.
